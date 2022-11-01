Hawaii’s own Manti Te’o headlines Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2023 on Tuesday morning, inducting three more athletes into their storied fraternity.

The 2023 class is headlined by Punahou and Notre Dame standout Manti Te’o of Hawaiian and Samoan ancestry, Larry Warford of Samoan ancestry and Harry Montague-Field of Hawaiian Ancestry — the inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees and eight finalists by the selection committee.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2023,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “These men represent the vey best of our Polynesian people and we look forward to celebrating this recognition with them and their families in January.”

A formal induction ceremony is set for January 20-23, 2023 — The events include the Polynesian Bowl, the Enshrinement Ceremony and the Celebration Dinner.

The Class of 2023:

HARRY MONTAGUE-FIELD (OT) Hawaii, Oregon State; Pro (CHI) 4 years professionally, Hawaiian ancestry

• Was the first player of Polynesian Ancestry to play in the NFL.

• Named to the 1933 Pacific Coast All-American Team, he was also selected to play in the 1934 East-West Shrine Game.

• Harry played professional football for the Chicago Cardinals (NFL) from 1934 to 1936, and for the Los Angeles Bulldogs (AFL) in 1937, winning the distinction of being the first and as far as we know, the only tackle to win All-Pro honors in both leagues (NFL All-Pro 1936 and AFL All-Pro 1937).

• Returning to Hawai`i, Harry coached the Healani Football Team (1940-41) and was head football coach at Punahou in 1941.

MANTI TE’O (LB) Notre Dame; Pro (SAN, NO, CHI), 7 years professionally, Hawaiian and Samoan ancestry

• Won the Maxwell Award (2012), Lott Trophy (2012), Chuck Bednarik Award (2012), Walter Camp Award (2012), Bronko Nagurski Trophy (2012), Butkus Award (college) (2012), and Lombardi Award (2012).

• Unanimous All-American (2011 & 2012)

• Had 437 total tackles in his four-year career at Notre Dame. He ranks third all-time in school history.

LARRY WARFORD (G) Kentucky; Pro (DET, NO) 7 years professionally, Samoan ancestry

• 3x Pro Bowl Selection (2017-2019)

• PFWA All-Rookie Team (2013)

• Second Team All-SEC (2010, 2011, 2012)

