Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

On Hawaii Island, a major effort is underway to save a critical watershed

As the Red Hill water crisis unfolds, the need to preserve Hawaii's aquifers is more critical...
As the Red Hill water crisis unfolds, the need to preserve Hawaii's aquifers is more critical than ever and proactive measures are underway to protect a water source on the Big Island.(THE KOHALA CENTER)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:48 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Red Hill water crisis unfolds, the need to preserve Hawaii’s aquifers is more critical than ever.

That’s why proactive measures are underway to protect a water source on the Big Island.

The state Department of Health has granted more than $230,000 to the Department of Land and Natural Resources and The Kohala Center for preservation work at the Eke Forest, a 600-plus acre area on the Kohala Mountain.

It’s not only home to a slew of native plant and animal species, but also a critical watershed to Hawaii Island, producing billions of gallons of fresh water.

However, feral pigs and non-native plant species are threatening its long-term viability due to soil erosion and loss of ground cover.

Project managers say no action would result in the loss of 378 billions of gallons of fresh water over 50 years.

“We would lose the possibility of the water and the forest coming down the mountain all the way to the ocean and feeding our communities and residents there,” said Cheryl Lupenui, TKC president and CEO. “We would lose any chance of food production again that used to feed well beyond Kohala.”

Over the next four years, the project aims to restore native plant species and a fence will be installed the entire forest perimeter to help control the feral pig population.

State officials say this is a vital work to secure Hawaii’s fresh water future.

“The protection of those forests on adjacent lands and in adjacent areas is even more critical now,” said Katie Roth, hydrologic planning program manager for the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management.

“That’s the case statewide. You have to think holistically about the protection of forests. It can’t just happen in one place. Everything works together, everything is connected.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
The company said it will renovate the building over the next year, retaining elements of the...
Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters
Tent set up at Kailua Beach Park
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
Sand Island towercam
Rescue crews recover body of missing teen boater in waters off Sand Island
Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors

Latest News

Chainsaws, a hockey player and an orange cone, were just some of the costumes spotted on...
‘We’re back’: Revelers come out in droves to celebrate a Halloween without COVID rules
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who...
Halloween returns in full force
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hawaii preschool has been dealt with
The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions to the public and government...
New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem