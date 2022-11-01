Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company said it will renovate the building over the next year, retaining elements of the...
Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters
Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions.
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
Community recycling drives may be replaced by law requiring manufacturers to collect and ship...
Hawaii is about to launch one of the nation’s most ambitious tech waste recycling programs
A new short film, "LAHI," tells a powerful story with Hawaii roots.
Hawaii-based short film that got accolades on film festival circuit makes its HIFF debut

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Former Democratic nominee for South Dakota Governor Billy Sutton is endorsing Jamie Smith in...
Sutton Backs Smith in South Dakota Governor's race
Republican Governor Candidate Duke Aiona and his wife Vivian arrive at Honolulu Hale for the...
In-person voting begins as election doubters organize to stake out drop boxes
In-person voting underway across the state for upcoming general election
In-person voting underway across the state for upcoming general election