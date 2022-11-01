Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday is set to announce that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College to add more than 100 new affordable housing rental units.

The 19-floor, 172,036-square-foot Waikiki Vista building is located on Kapiolani Boulevard in Moiliili.

“With 108 housing units as presently constructed, our purchase of the Waikiki Vista building is the largest and most significant affordable housing acquisition ever made by the City and County of Honolulu,” Blangiardi said, in a statement.

“Our fundamental commitment to being able to provide Oahu residents with affordable housing opportunities remains as strong as ever, and we will work with stakeholders in identifying the specific population the affordable rentals would be geared toward, such as senior housing, work force housing, or first-time renters.”

Since 2017 — when Hawaii Tokai International College sold the building to an investment vehicle — the property has been used as a housing facility for students, mostly attending Hawaii Pacific University.

Students who currently live there can stay until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Blangiardi is expected to provide more details in a press conference at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

