Forecast: Breezy winds continue with scattered showers expected to increase later this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally strong trade winds will focus clouds and showers over the windward and mauka areas for another day or two, with showers being more prevalent over the Big Island. Trades are expected to weaken some later Tuesday, before building again during the second half of the week. A passing trough will bring an increase in shower activity during the second half of the week.

Small surf will continue for all islands into the weekend. East facing shores will see increasing surf heights by the end of the week as trade wind speeds increase from Thursday onward. North facing shores will see small north to northwest swells keeping small to fun size surf in the forecast through Saturday. South facing shores will see a few long period south swells.

