Forecast: Breezy winds continue with scattered showers expected to increase later this week

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally strong trade winds will focus clouds and showers over the windward and mauka areas for another day or two, with showers being more prevalent over the Big Island.

Trades are expected to weaken some later Tuesday, before building again during the second half of the week.

A passing trough will bring an increase in shower activity during the second half of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Small surf will continue for all islands into the weekend.

East facing shores will see increasing surf heights by the end of the week as trade wind speeds increase from Thursday onward.

North facing shores will see small north to northwest swells keeping small to fun size surf in the forecast through Saturday. South facing shores will see a few long period south swells.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022

