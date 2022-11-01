EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 3-year-old was one of three girls who were seriously injured when a modified golf cart they were in flipped over.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday in Kapolei near the intersection of Halana Street and Kaiau Avenue.

EMS said the two other girls injured are both 15 years old.

Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an emergency room in serious condition.

