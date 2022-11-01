Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

With $1M in planning funds, state kicks off costly demolition of former hotel in Hilo

Today is the deadline for the military to submit its plan to close the Red Hill facility to the DOH.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it will spend $1 million to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of a Hilo hotel that’s been vacant for years.

The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive closed in 2017.

This past March, the building went up in flames. Officials said squatters appeared to have started the blaze.

The state has been spending about $9,000 a month on security.

The DLNR previously said the demolition would cost more than $13 million.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company said it will renovate the building over the next year, retaining elements of the...
Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters
Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions.
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
Community recycling drives may be replaced by law requiring manufacturers to collect and ship...
Hawaii is about to launch one of the nation’s most ambitious tech waste recycling programs
A new short film, "LAHI," tells a powerful story with Hawaii roots.
Hawaii-based short film that got accolades on film festival circuit makes its HIFF debut

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Nov. 1, 2022)
Around 2.5 miles — roughly 28% — of beachfront residential North Shore properties have a home...
New report: 73% of Oahu’s North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion
Six people were injured in a tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island.
NTSB: Helicopter engine swapped day before crashing on Hawaii Island, injuring 6
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 1, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 1, 2022)