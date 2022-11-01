With $1M in planning funds, state kicks off costly demolition of former hotel in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it will spend $1 million to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of a Hilo hotel that’s been vacant for years.

The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive closed in 2017.

This past March, the building went up in flames. Officials said squatters appeared to have started the blaze.

The state has been spending about $9,000 a month on security.

The DLNR previously said the demolition would cost more than $13 million.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.