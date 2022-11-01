Amid first phase of defueling, Navy must submit plan to DOH on closing Red Hill facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About a year after petroleum was found in the Navy’s water system, Tuesday marks the deadline for the military to submit its plan to close the Red Hill fuel facility.

The Navy must turn in their plan to the state Department of Health.

A news conference will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy and the Navy Region Hawaii Commander.

This comes as the Navy works on the first phase of defueling, which involves removing fuel from the pipelines.

To date, officials said more than 920,000 gallons have been drained. But military officials said the process is going slower than they anticipated due to low “pump flow rates.”

The military said it is now expected that all the fuel will be removed from the pipelines by Wednesday.

