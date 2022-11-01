Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Amid first phase of defueling, Navy must submit plan to DOH on closing Red Hill facility

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About a year after petroleum was found in the Navy’s water system, Tuesday marks the deadline for the military to submit its plan to close the Red Hill fuel facility.

The Navy must turn in their plan to the state Department of Health.

A news conference will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy and the Navy Region Hawaii Commander.

This comes as the Navy works on the first phase of defueling, which involves removing fuel from the pipelines.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

To date, officials said more than 920,000 gallons have been drained. But military officials said the process is going slower than they anticipated due to low “pump flow rates.”

The military said it is now expected that all the fuel will be removed from the pipelines by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company said it will renovate the building over the next year, retaining elements of the...
Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters
It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions.
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HPD police cruiser / file image
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
Mourners place flowers Sunday, October, 30, 2022 at the site of a deadly crowd crush in Seoul,...
South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns
A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in...
Man arrested in Phoenix crash that killed Maui college student, 2 others

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 1, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 1, 2022)
Paramedics said they treated them with advanced life saving measures and transported them to an...
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds continue with scattered showers expected to increase later this week
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise