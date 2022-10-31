Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Typical trade wind pattern to kick off the work week

Spotty passing showers will be possible for windward areas through midweek.
Spotty passing showers will be possible for windward areas through midweek.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will bring showers for windward and mauka areas through midweek, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours.

For trick-or-treaters, Halloween evening should have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, with the highest chance for windward locales. We’re not expecting showers to be heavy.

As we move into Wednesday night into the upcoming weekend, trade winds are expected to increase along with the chance of showers across the state.

In surf, small north to northwest swells will keep some waves coming in for north shores through Wednesday. West shore surf will remain small through the week.

Background swells will keep some fun size surf coming in for south shores, while strengthening trades will cause surf to rise along east shores through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
Maui Invasive Species Committee works toward eradicating Little Fire Ants.
Pest experts are one step closer to eradicating ‘world’s worst invaders’ on Maui
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Tent set up at Kailua Beach Park
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HPD closed northbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana Avenue...
2 seriously injured following head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway

Latest News

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022
Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday
An upper level disturbance will keep a higher chance of showers in the forecast, especially for...
A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state
An upper level disturbance will keep a higher chance of showers in the forecast, especially for...
Possible soggy start to the weekend for parts of the state