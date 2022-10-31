Typical trade wind pattern to kick off the work week

Trade winds will bring showers for windward and mauka areas through midweek, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours.

For trick-or-treaters, Halloween evening should have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, with the highest chance for windward locales. We’re not expecting showers to be heavy.

As we move into Wednesday night into the upcoming weekend, trade winds are expected to increase along with the chance of showers across the state.

In surf, small north to northwest swells will keep some waves coming in for north shores through Wednesday. West shore surf will remain small through the week.

Background swells will keep some fun size surf coming in for south shores, while strengthening trades will cause surf to rise along east shores through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.