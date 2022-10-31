Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki

With Kalakaua expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings.

It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions.

Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki.

“This is where everyone’s going to be. There’s going to be a lot of costumes,” said Wingert. “It’s better being here than at a bar.”

Elijah Yator, of Kailua, was just on Kalakaua celebrating with friends Saturday night.

“There was a lot of people, I was like, you know, shoulder width apart it was like pretty big crowds, but it was still fun,” said Yator. “There’s like a lot of police and stuff so I felt like pretty safe.”

And a large police presence is expected again Monday.

“HPD has a well-organized plan for crowd control, especially during a situation like this, where they have a lot of people wanting to celebrate,” said retired federal agent Tommy Aiu.

“So they’ll be out there, there will also be the fire departments at the other end of Kalakaua so if anything happens when their needed, they’re right there.”

People are encouraged to stay on the sidewalks of Kalakaua and keep a close eye on their surroundings and personal belongings.

“There’s a lot of people that that want to take advantage of that,” said Aiu. “So, you got to be aware of your pocketbook, your purse, make sure you are aware of possible theft.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
Maui Invasive Species Committee works toward eradicating Little Fire Ants.
Pest experts are one step closer to eradicating ‘world’s worst invaders’ on Maui
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Tent set up at Kailua Beach Park
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HPD closed northbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana Avenue...
2 seriously injured following head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway

Latest News

With Kalakaua expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of...
Halloween safety in Waikiki
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HPD police cruiser / file image
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
Hawaii Community Correctional Center
‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding