Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings.

It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions.

Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki.

“This is where everyone’s going to be. There’s going to be a lot of costumes,” said Wingert. “It’s better being here than at a bar.”

Elijah Yator, of Kailua, was just on Kalakaua celebrating with friends Saturday night.

“There was a lot of people, I was like, you know, shoulder width apart it was like pretty big crowds, but it was still fun,” said Yator. “There’s like a lot of police and stuff so I felt like pretty safe.”

And a large police presence is expected again Monday.

“HPD has a well-organized plan for crowd control, especially during a situation like this, where they have a lot of people wanting to celebrate,” said retired federal agent Tommy Aiu.

“So they’ll be out there, there will also be the fire departments at the other end of Kalakaua so if anything happens when their needed, they’re right there.”

People are encouraged to stay on the sidewalks of Kalakaua and keep a close eye on their surroundings and personal belongings.

“There’s a lot of people that that want to take advantage of that,” said Aiu. “So, you got to be aware of your pocketbook, your purse, make sure you are aware of possible theft.”

