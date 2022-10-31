Tributes
Rainbow Wahine volleyball survives UC Davis in five sets, Coach Ah Mow gets 100th win

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team clawed their way back to beat UC Davis in five sets Saturday night in California.

The Wahine downed the Aggies 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9 to improve to 14-6 overall on the season, maintaining their first place spot in the Big West Conference.

It was a night of milestones for UH as head coach Robyn Ah Mow snagged her 100th career win while Amber Igiede downed her 800th career kill and Riley Wagoner tallied her 600th career kill.

After making quick work of UC Riverside on Thursday, the ‘Bows were stagnant in the first set before rallying back to take the match in five.

Other notable stats for Hawaii, freshman Caylen Alexander added 18 kills.

The Wahine are back at home next week to host Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton.

