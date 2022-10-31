Tributes
Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:57 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s leading transportation service companies announced that it has purchased the former Love’s Bakery headquarters.

Honolulu Freight Service said it will centralize its main Hawaii operations at the building located on Middle Street.

The 92,000-square-foot facility was built in 1960. The company said it will renovate the building over the next year, retaining elements of the original Love’s Bakery design, for office and warehouse space.

Officials said more than 220 employees will be based at the new location.

Love’s Bakery closed in March 2021 and the building headquarters was listed for sale in May 2021.

Honolulu Freight Service offers full container load, refrigerated, inter-island, oversize cargo, cargo consolidation, local trucking, flat rack loading and banding, air freight, logistics and warehousing services.

