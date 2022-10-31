Hawaii football falls to Wyoming, 27-20 to lose the Paniolo Trophy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The costumes were out last night in Manoa for Halloween weekend, but the real scares were on the field.

Hawaii football dropping yet another close match up against Wyoming 27-20 — the Cowboys riding back to Laramie with the Paniolo Trophy.

It was late game slump by UH that allowed the Pokes to shut the lights out on the Warriors.

“You know in the fourth quarter, you’ve got to make a play somewhere and you know get a stop, make a play on offense, special team,s but you know I think that’s the difference in the game.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “Even the other three quarters, you know, we had chances to make plays somewhere.”

Before the second half slump, the Warriors offense had life thanks to a breakout performance from freshman running back Tylan Hines who recorded his first 100 plus-yard rushing game of his career.

“I was just ready when they called my number.” Hines said. “I was blessed to get those touches and I trusted the o-line, so they allowed me to do what I did and the run game executed very well, so that’s a positive.”

On the other side of the ball, fellow frosh, safety Peter Manuma snagged two picks last night, the former Campbell Saber having a lights out season in honor of his late mother.

“My season doesn’t mean nothing to me, you know, it’s always for a bigger purpose and my purpose is my family and with my mom and everything it’s all for my family.” Manuma said. “Everybody, you know, they were telling me good job, good game, but my response was my game wasn’t really good because we didn’t win, so I mean, we can always be better.”

So now its back to work for the braddahhood who now face a tall task as they hit the road next week to play Fresno State.

“Coach Tedford does a good job with his programs when we play against them, so it’s going to be a true test on the road in a hostile environment.” Coach Chang said.

That game is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time on the Fox Sports Network.

