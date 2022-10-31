Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week.

Another small pulse from the north- northwest is possible Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. A series of small long-period south swells will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores through the week. As the trades strengthen further towards the second half of the week, we should see an increase of size and chop along eastern exposures.

