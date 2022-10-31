Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way

Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week.

Another small pulse from the north- northwest is possible Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. A series of small long-period south swells will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores through the week. As the trades strengthen further towards the second half of the week, we should see an increase of size and chop along eastern exposures.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tent set up at Kailua Beach Park
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
Sand Island towercam
Rescue crews recover body of missing teen boater in waters off Sand Island
HPD police cruiser / file image
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Latest News

There's a chance for winds and showers to increase by midweek into the upcoming weekend.
Trade wind conditions to start the work week
There's a chance for winds and showers to increase by midweek into the upcoming weekend.
Typical trade wind pattern to kick off the work week
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022
Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday
Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday