Rescuers searching for missing swimmer in waters off Kalihi
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing swimmer offshore of the Sand Island area in Kalihi on Saturday.
First responders were sent to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Rescuers from the Honolulu Fire Department, Ocean Safety and Coast Guard responded.
A search is being conducted by air and ground.
According to HFD, a coordinated action plan was developed based on the low-visibility ocean conditions.
Fire officials said divers are searching along the ocean floor while lifeguards are searching on from the surface.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.