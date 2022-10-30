Tributes
Rescuers searching for missing swimmer in waters off Kalihi

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing swimmer offshore of the Sand Island area in Kalihi on Saturday.

First responders were sent to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Rescuers from the Honolulu Fire Department, Ocean Safety and Coast Guard responded.

A search is being conducted by air and ground.

According to HFD, a coordinated action plan was developed based on the low-visibility ocean conditions.

Fire officials said divers are searching along the ocean floor while lifeguards are searching on from the surface.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

