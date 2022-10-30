Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stability will then gradually increase during the next several days resulting in a decrease in coverage of the heaviest trade wind showers. A slightly air mass with moderate trades will then take hold through the first half of the week. Another distubance is expected to bring a brief period of wetter trades Wednesday and Thursday.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain below the seasonal average into early next week. The current south-southwest swell will continue into early next week, followed by overlapping pulses of new south- southwest swell energy spreading over the area from Tuesday through the end of next week. Surf along east facing shores will decline later this weekend due to the weak trade winds near the state.

