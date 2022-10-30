Apparent stabbing in Waikiki leaves man in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night.

The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue.

Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

