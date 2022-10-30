Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Apparent stabbing in Waikiki leaves man in critical condition

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night.

The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue.

Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui Invasive Species Committee works toward eradicating Little Fire Ants.
Pest experts are one step closer to eradicating ‘world’s worst invaders’ on Maui
Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
HPD closed northbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana Avenue...
2 seriously injured following head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway
Tent set up at Kailua Beach Park
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

Latest News

Hawaii Community Correctional Center
‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding
DEA Investigator, Gary Whisenand said the Take Back Initiative serves two purposes, public...
3,000 pounds of medications, including opioids, collected at Take Back initiative
Roberts and Clooney in their 5th movie together
Terry Hunter reviews TICKET TO PARADISE
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022