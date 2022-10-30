Apparent stabbing in Waikiki leaves man in critical condition
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night.
The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue.
Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
