51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said.

Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

As a result of the crash, a 59-year-old Hilo man died. Officials have identified the victim as Elgin Camacho.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Kilauea Avenue and East Palai Street.

Officials said Bothelo was traveling south on Kilauea Avenue with a Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle when it crashed into Camacho’s motorcycle that was trying to make a left turn from East Palai Street onto Kilauea Avenue to also continue south.

Police said both motorcycle operators were responsive at the scene and transported to the hospital with severe injuries. They added that neither operator was wearing a helmet.

According to authorities, Camacho was unresponsive upon arriving at Hilo Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials said Bothelo was released pending further investigation and remains hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 32nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 compared to 22 fatal traffic collisions during this time last year.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story may be updated.

