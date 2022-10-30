Tributes
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested a 16-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 15-year-old girl.

The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious car in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Officials said the information had led them to a car parked in a field with its engine running and windshield wipers left on.

Responding officers said they located a 15-year-old girl in the car who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said they were able to identify both the victim and the suspect after further investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jaiden Rentas.

The victim’s family told WOIO she had been missing before she was found dead.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.

