Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime.

Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.

Some have enjoyed the freedom to come and go but others say it’s opened the door to illegal campers.

State Representative Lisa Marten who represents the area wants the city to impose an overnight closure so Honolulu police can clear out the area.

“Other parks for example are closed for some set of hours and people can still go into the water or go fish but the park itself is closed and that enables them to keep it from a place where people live,” said Marten.

HPD confirms the park is open to the public 24/7 and says officers periodically conduct enforcement for parking violations and illegal camping.

But that seems to be a gray area depending on the set up.

“As long as you don’t have four walls and a roof, it is not considering camping so people can stay here at they are not doing anything illegal,” added Marten.

The chair of the Kailua Neighborhood board said the idea of setting park hours has failed twice to get enough votes.

The city told Hawaii News Now they won’t change the hours unless the board asks for it.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of Mauna Loa from space.
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
This flow erupted from fissure 8 on June 1, and shows how the interior of a lava flow remains...
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
Maui Invasive Species Committee works toward eradicating Little Fire Ants.
Pest experts are one step closer to eradicating ‘world’s worst invaders’ on Maui
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HPD closed northbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana Avenue...
2 seriously injured following head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway
File photo of police lights
Roads reopen after motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads
An "Aloha Giveaway" event on O'ahu
Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved