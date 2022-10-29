Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Teacher with alleged ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order

a
a(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school.

Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in Lake Superior Court with her attorney.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a judge affirmed Carrasquillo’s not guilty plea to one felony count of intimidation.

Carrasquillo is being held with a bond set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. Court records say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

A teacher is in police custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and staff at her school. (WLS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of Mauna Loa from space.
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
This flow erupted from fissure 8 on June 1, and shows how the interior of a lava flow remains...
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
MPD Deputy Chief Charles Hank III
Maui County deputy police chief retires after just 10 months on the job
Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors

Latest News

Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
At least 9 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea, officials say
Courts have decided a city ordinance that prescribed a dress code for businesses was out of line.
Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress code ordinance
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game