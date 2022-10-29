Tributes
Possible soggy start to the weekend for parts of the state

Scattered showers are expected through Saturday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Light to moderate trade winds are expected over the weekend. An upper level disturbance to the northeast will boost the chances for rainfall statewide for windward and mauka areas, with the heaviest showers and a chance of downpours over Hawaii Island.

The disturbance should start to move away Saturday, but there will still be some lingering moisture and instability, with a slight chance for thunderstorms for Hawaii Island slopes.

By Sunday, drier air should move over the state by afternoon with fair trade wind conditions.

In surf, small short period swells will keep modest surf coming in for north and west shores. Small, medium-period swells will bring in some small waves for south shores, while east shores will lower due to the weaker trades.

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins