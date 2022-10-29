Possible soggy start to the weekend for parts of the state

Light to moderate trade winds are expected over the weekend. An upper level disturbance to the northeast will boost the chances for rainfall statewide for windward and mauka areas, with the heaviest showers and a chance of downpours over Hawaii Island.

The disturbance should start to move away Saturday, but there will still be some lingering moisture and instability, with a slight chance for thunderstorms for Hawaii Island slopes.

By Sunday, drier air should move over the state by afternoon with fair trade wind conditions.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, small short period swells will keep modest surf coming in for north and west shores. Small, medium-period swells will bring in some small waves for south shores, while east shores will lower due to the weaker trades.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.