Motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads; investigations ongoing

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:24 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Motor vehicle accidents have closed portions of Oahu roads Friday night, official said.

A motor vehicle accident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard just before 7 p.m. near Kamakee Street.

Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Kamakee Mauka Bound is also shut down.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Another motor vehicle accident occurred on Kamehameha Highway just after 7 p.m. near Central Oahu.

HPD has closed northbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana Avenue.

Drivers are also advised to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

