Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids

Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.(serg3d via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An arts and crafts store is helping families spread a little holiday cheer by offering free winter workshops.

Michaels announced it would offer 12 free online classes starting Dec. 1 to help kids create family-friendly projects.

The Kids Club Winter Workshop classes are for kids at least 6 years old and are scheduled to run daily at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time until Dec. 12.

According to Michaels, each class will be a different project, and those interested in attending will need to register. Parents can register their child for either all of the classes or select dates.

The classes will include making holiday craft stick puppets, foam ice skates, clay winter animals, a winter beaded ornament, and more.

The virtual events are free, but supplies will be needed to complete the projects. The classes will also be recorded and available online within 24-48 hours.

Parents can purchase everything needed for all 12 classes in a Winter Workshop Bundle for $39.99 or supplies just for a specific project.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of Mauna Loa from space.
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
This flow erupted from fissure 8 on June 1, and shows how the interior of a lava flow remains...
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
Maui Invasive Species Committee works toward eradicating Little Fire Ants.
Pest experts are one step closer to eradicating ‘world’s worst invaders’ on Maui
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
WMC
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds