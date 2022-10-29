Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Major donation to Pearl Harbor historical sites will cover costs of admission for students

The Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund got a $7 million donation this week from the estate of Alexander Gaston.
By HNN Staff and Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One man’s vision and generosity will soon help students get free access to the history at Pearl Harbor.

A $7.2 million check was presented to the Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund on Tuesday.

It’s being donated on behalf of the late Alexander “Sandy” Gaston, a longtime supporter of the memorial.

The foundation was inspired by Gaston’s longtime friend, Jay Dunn.

When Dunn was a volunteer running flight simulators at the Pacific Aviation Museum, a child told him he wished his classmate could’ve come to the museum with him that day.

When Dunn asked what he meant, the child said his classmate’s mom didn’t have the $30 needed for transportation, admission fees and lunch.

“Sandy, he was looking at his legacy, he had all this money and investments and said, ‘Well, if this kid can’t get to the museum, no child should ever be deprived of an opportunity to go to the four museums in Pearl Harbor because of lack of money,’” said Dunn, trustee of the Alexander Gaston Estate.

Gaston died last year. He was a Vietnam War veteran and headed the Honolulu chapter of the Navy League.

The foundation creates “an opportunity for Hawaii’s future to support and educate our school age children.”

The fund — managed by the Hawaii Community Foundation and Bank of Hawaii — is asking for support with a 100% tax deductible donation. All proceeds will support the PHHSF so all children can visit, learn and enjoy everything Pearl Harbor historical sites have to offer.

“This fund will cover that, from A to Z. It’ll cover the bus, admission fee and lunch,” Dunn said.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarps, tires, cars, and trash – everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
View of Mauna Loa from space.
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but nearby communities are being...
USGS is monitoring Mauna Loa closely. Here’s how their color-coded advisory system works
This flow erupted from fissure 8 on June 1, and shows how the interior of a lava flow remains...
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

A photo of an UFO released by the Pentagon.
Midday Newscast: Aliens among us? Congress to receive classified UFO report
Crews prepare to begin "unpacking" phase of a massive Red Hill defueling effort on Thursday.
Navy more than halfway through ‘unpacking’ process to drain Red Hill fuel pipelines
Honolulu Pride Month is held every October.
A look back at how Honolulu celebrated Pride Month
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'