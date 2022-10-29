Locally-rooted Geobunga hopes to grow with new national owner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Geobunga in Kakaako, there’s a plethora of a pots in every shape, size and color, river rocks for the garden and pavers for do it yourself landscaping projects.

13 years after starting the business, owners, Layla and Andrew Dedrick, sold it for an undisclosed amount to the national company, Outdoor Living Supply.

“They realize how important it is that a small business service the community and keep the culture in the way that it has been operating all along,” said Layla Dedrick.

Dedrick, who’s from Waianae and won awards for being a Native Hawaiian entrepreneur, is staying on as branch manager. This new deal gives her a way to expand the business.

“We wanted to bring on another company that had the means to help us do it,” she said.

Geobunga says it did its best business ever during 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic when people bought more things for their yards and homes.

“Being able to bring a little bit of serenity and peace into your space no matter how big or how small. We really enjoyed being able to help people do that,” said Dedrick.

Even with inflation and supply chain issues, Dedrick says Geobunga is still rock solid.

“Relationships are so important in business,” she said.

She expects prices to remain about the same as product choices grow with the company.

