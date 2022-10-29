Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Locally-rooted Geobunga hopes to grow with new national owner

Geobunga sold this week to Outdoor Living Supply.
Geobunga sold this week to Outdoor Living Supply.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Geobunga in Kakaako, there’s a plethora of a pots in every shape, size and color, river rocks for the garden and pavers for do it yourself landscaping projects.

13 years after starting the business, owners, Layla and Andrew Dedrick, sold it for an undisclosed amount to the national company, Outdoor Living Supply.

“They realize how important it is that a small business service the community and keep the culture in the way that it has been operating all along,” said Layla Dedrick.

Dedrick, who’s from Waianae and won awards for being a Native Hawaiian entrepreneur, is staying on as branch manager. This new deal gives her a way to expand the business.

“We wanted to bring on another company that had the means to help us do it,” she said.

Geobunga says it did its best business ever during 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic when people bought more things for their yards and homes.

“Being able to bring a little bit of serenity and peace into your space no matter how big or how small. We really enjoyed being able to help people do that,” said Dedrick.

Even with inflation and supply chain issues, Dedrick says Geobunga is still rock solid.

“Relationships are so important in business,” she said.

She expects prices to remain about the same as product choices grow with the company.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarps, tires, cars, and trash – everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
View of Mauna Loa from space.
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but nearby communities are being...
USGS is monitoring Mauna Loa closely. Here’s how their color-coded advisory system works
This flow erupted from fissure 8 on June 1, and shows how the interior of a lava flow remains...
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Honolulu police
Honolulu Police Department expands crisis intervention team as need grows
Hawaii County announced its multi-year plans to repair Waipio Valley's lone roadway and...
Hawaii County unveils repair plans for damaged Waipio roadway
Hawaii underwater explorer documents submerged military wreckage off Maui, Lanai
Hawaii underwater explorer documents submerged military wreckage off Maui, Lanai
Hawaii County unveils multi-year repair plans for damaged Waipio roadway
Hawaii County unveils multi-year repair plans for damaged Waipio roadway