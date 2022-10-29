Hawaii football looks to keep the Paniolo Trophy in Manoa as they host Wyoming

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Football team is back in Manoa this weekend set to take on Wyoming.

The ‘Bows are looking to retain possession of the Paniolo trophy — one of four rivalry trophies Hawaii plays for.

It’s currently the only trophy in Hawaii’s grasp and with the schedule realignment next season, whoever wins it on Saturday will keep it for a long time.

Hawaii is coming off of another late game decision loss to Colorado State on the road, dropping them to 1-2 in the Mountain West Conference.

Throughout the game, UH will honor the 1992 Rainbow Warriors team that won a share of the WAC Championship and an invite to the Holiday Bowl.

The game is set to kick off on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time with the game available on Spectrum-pay-per-view.

