Four Rainbow Wahine earn All-Big West Soccer honors

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the completion of their 2022 season, four University of Hawaii women’s soccer players earned postseason honors from the Big West Conference.

The four recognized were headlined by Eliza Ammendolia who earned a spot on the All-Big West First team — her third All-big west nod of her career.

Jacey Jicha was named to the Second team after anchoring the Wahine back line this year, a squad that recorded four shutouts and gave up just 21 goals this season.

Amber Gilbert earned a spot in the Big West All-Freshman team after finishing 2022 tied for the second most goals scored in the league with four.

Rounding out the honors is senior Krista Peterson who got an Honorable Mention nod, Peterson was a force for UH, leading the team in scoring this season while registering a point in eight of the 14 games she played in.

The Rainbow Wahine finished their 2022 campaign with a 6-6-3 record overall.

