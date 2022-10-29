Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept.

It’s being called the “Aloha Giveaway” and it’s run by the Facebook group “Buy Nothing Oahu 2.0.″

People can come and bring items they don’t want and see if others have anything they might need.

There is no buying or selling involved and guess what? Money is not allowed.

Organizers say it fosters the give and gift concept.

“It’s a return back to the local way of doing things of taking care of one another,” said organizer Janey Uga.

The event will go on from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Windward Community College’s front parking lot.

You do not need to bring items in order to attend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.