Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Iowa has come to an end.

KCRG reports investigators located the boy’s body Friday night in a pond in Buchanan County.

Officials said the child was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area before confirming the boy’s body was located at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday in a nearby pond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of Mauna Loa from space.
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
This flow erupted from fissure 8 on June 1, and shows how the interior of a lava flow remains...
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and...
After over 2 decades, beloved Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
Maui Invasive Species Committee works toward eradicating Little Fire Ants.
Pest experts are one step closer to eradicating ‘world’s worst invaders’ on Maui
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’

Latest News

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty 14 years after college student death
Tent set up at Kailua Beach Park
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
FILE - Gerald Stern speaks to the audience during the National Book Awards in New York...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97