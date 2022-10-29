Tributes
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors

Known for their dim sum and reasonable prices, Golden Palace Seafood restaurant in Chinatown is closing.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than two decades, Golden Palace Seafood restaurant in Chinatown is closing.

The eatery on King Street is famous for their dim sum and reasonable prices.

According to the manager, Gary Lam, his father Howard Lam who owns the restaurant is ready to retire after working for over 50 years.

But passing the family business onto his son who is a busy father of four isn’t an option.

“I don’t have all the time to just completely devote to the restaurant,” said Gary Lam. “We are going to take the opportunity to regroup right now and just kind of plan.”

“And maybe we’ll make a comeback sometime in the future.”

The restaurant has become a favorite among so many people like Doug Mulford of Honolulu because it’s been open since 2001.

“I don’t know where to go now, I don’t think I can find a place as comfortable and as good as Golden Palace,” said Mulford. Wilson Camagan has also been eating at Golden Palace for two decades well.

Any time he has family or friends visiting, Camagan brings them there.

“It’s far to drive from Kunia, Waipahu to Downtown,” said Camagan. “But that’s the only thing that we enjoy is the number one taste of the dim sum.”

The restaurant space has already been sold and a new company plans to renovate and open sometime by the new year or Chinese New Year.

And they’ll continue the tradition of serving dim sum.

Longtime customers hope it’ll be just as delicious as Golden Palace Seafood.

“We’re so happy that you’re retiring, but I know we will be missing you a lot,” said Ping Blas of Waipahu. “Hopefully, your kids will take over and open up the same restaurant again or better.” The restaurant’s last day of business is Monday.

There will be a lion dance tomorrow at noon to celebrate Howard Lam’s retirement.

Gary Lam said to follow their Instagram page for updates, @goldenpalaceseafoodhawaii.

