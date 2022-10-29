Tributes
2 seriously injured following head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway

HPD closed northbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana Avenue but it has since been reopened.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:45 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are seriously injured following a head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at Kipapa Gulch.

Emergency Medical Services said reports of a medium-sized truck traveling northbound lost control and struck an oncoming four-door sedan.

Officials said a 29-year-old man in the truck extricated himself and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Another man in his 60s was extricated by emergency crews, treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD closed northbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana Avenue but it has since been reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

