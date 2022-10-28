Tributes
Repairs underway after 8-inch water main break impacts Waipahu High, surrounding homes

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:45 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is responding to a 8-inch water main break in Waipahu Thursday night, officials said.

The break occurred around 6:45 p.m. near Awalai Street.

The city said the break has interrupted water service for approximately 85 homes, including Waipahu High School.

A water wagon is located at 94-1210 Awalai St. Additional water wagons are en route.

Motorists driving in the area are strongly urged to use caution to protect the safety of the crew.

No timeline on when it will be fixed.

This story will be updated.

