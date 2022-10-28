As trick-or-treaters hit the streets, responsibility for safety is shared with drivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Halloween approaches, officials are urging families to keep safety in mind while trick-or-treating.

Among the parents excited for the ghoulish night is Kristin Momohara of Halawa.

“Halloween’s almost like my favorite holiday so we’re looking forward to it,” she said. “I’m trying to dress more low key since I know I’m the adult now. So I guess I’m going to be dressing up as a dog, like just paint kind of like a dog face on.”

Her Oct. 31 plans are set. She’ll be driving from Halawa bringing her daughter Lilly to collect candy along Manoa’s Lowrey Ave. with some close friends.

“It’s very popular and there’s a lot of houses that are set up very well for Halloween every year,” she said. “My go-to is always Manoa.”

While their goal is to collect heaps of candy – doing it safely is really top priority.

A home in Manoa displays cute Halloween decorations. (HNN)

“We went to Walmart earlier this week and we picked up these necklace glow sticks, so I was gonna give it to the kids to wear while we go trick-or-treating,” Momohara said.

And that’s exactly what officials want families to keep in mind. They suggest retrofitting costumes with reflective tape and lights to ensure kids are seen by drivers. They also want motorists to be aware and slow down.

“In this case Halloween falls on a Monday. So what does that mean? People will be trying to rush to get home to start their evenings, to start the trick or treating with their keiki. And we just want everyone to dial up their normal caution, and dial it up even some more,” Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said.

Sgt. Thomas Billins of HPD added, “It’s all of our community responsibility to ensure the safety of keiki during the Halloween season. So we ask that as parents, you teach your children how to be good and safe pedestrians… Drivers – slow down, don’t rush. Take your time.”

Suburban neighborhoods will be the clear choice for many families with large scale celebrations back in full force.

“People are more comfortable now. I know the haunted houses are back. A lot of neighbors do haunted houses and games and shave ice and things like that,” Manoa resident Nicole Salmoiraghi said. “The streets are packed. Like hundreds of people and kids.”

So while out and about this Hallows eve – keep a watchful eye.

“If cars could just drive particularly slower when they’re trying to get home, that’d be great,” Momohara added.

In addition to reflective tape, glow sticks and flashing lights, parents are urged to choose costumes for their kids that don’t obstruct vision so they can easily see oncoming cars.

