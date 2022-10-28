Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week marks the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Rainbow Warriors football team, a squad that got a share of the WAC Championship and a win in the Holiday Bowl.

After a 4-7-1 season in 1991, the 1992 Rainbows took the program to heights not yet imaginable, their first share of a conference title and their first bowl victory in UH history — a legacy left in Manoa that will never be forgotten.

With stars like Michael Carter and Jason Elam on the roster, the ‘92 ‘Bows proved the critics wrong, going 10-2 after being predicted to finish eighth in the WAC preseason polls — just one of the motivators that catapulted this team into the record books.

However, according to Michael Carter, the team’s dual threat quarterback, the work began all the way back at the end of the ‘91 season in their final game against Notre Dame.

“Found out something about ourselves versus Notre Dame in ‘91.” Carter told Hawaii News Now. “If we put it together and we believed in each other and everybody played that next man up style football, that we could compete with anybody.”

Fast forward and they did exactly that, getting statement wins against long time rivals BYU and Fresno State, en route to a win in the Holiday Bowl — a monumental win that the team couldn’t truly understand at the time.

“I don’t think we did at the time.” Carter said. “I knew what we wanted to do as a team.”

“Hurricane Iniki came through that same year, so there was a lot of stuff going on in Hawaii.” Former UH defensive lineman Ma’a tanuvasa said. “I think we were one of the few bright lights that kept the families and communities going.”

Now 30 years later, the current iteration of the Warriors are set to honor that team on Saturday during their game against Wyoming.

“I can’t wait to see a lot of those guys and chop it up and see what they’ve been up to.” Tanuvasa said.

For current head coach Timmy Chang, he wants to use that team as standard for his bows to follow — a standard that has stood the test of time.

“Knowing what the legacy of like a ‘92 team, a 2007 team left behind, a lot of great teams.” Coach Chang said. “Coach Bob Wagner, coach June Jones, what these guys have done and laid the foundation for this program.”

“People don’t forget.” Carter said. “There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not talking about Hawaii football to somebody, even today, even today 30 years later.”

And it will still be talked about for years to come.

