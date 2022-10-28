Rainbow Wahine volleyball snags sweep at UC Riverside to stay atop the Big West
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued to solidify their No. 1 spot in the Big West Conference with a road sweep at UC Riverside on Thursday night.
The Wahine swept the Highlanders by final scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-15.
As a unit, UH hit .216 with 15 total blocks while Braelyn Akana and Amber Igiede combined for 21kills and 11 blocks — Igiede lead the way with a team-high 11 kills and 8 blocks.
Hawaii close out this road trip with a match against UC Davis on Saturday — first serve set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
