Open House: Well maintained condo at Sun Rise in Ewa Beach and move in ready home in Makakilo

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!

Check out this well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, corner end, ground floor unit with 1 covered and 1 open parking stall in Ewa Beach. This unit features a courtyard to relax after a long day of work and lots of storage space for your convenience.  Recent upgrades include Fresh paint throughout, new laminate flooring and AC units in the bedroom and living area. This complex feature lots of guest parking and great amenities including BBQ and recreation areas and a pool to entertain your guests! Sun Rise in Ewa Beach is located near shopping centers, restaurants, & golf courses! Schedule your private showing today!

Welcome to the views of Makakilo! This Highly sought after 2-bedroom, 2 full bath, and 2 parking, ground floor unit includes a private enclosed outdoor space to relax and entertain. This unit is move in ready home with brand new kitchen cabinets, appliances, and vinyl wood flooring throughout. Perfect for a first-time homebuyer or maybe those looking to downsize into a single level floorplan. Enjoy the cooler temperatures in Makakilo heights and the convenience of nearby shopping centers and eateries in Kapolei. This one will not last long, come see this unit today!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

