Navy more than halfway through ‘unpacking’ process to drain Red Hill fuel pipelines

The Navy is more than halfway through the unpacking process to drain its Red Hill fuel pipelines.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Navy is more than halfway through the so-called “unpacking” process to drain its Red Hill fuel pipelines.

The “unpacking” of three pipelines is the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility.

The Joint Task Force-Red Hill said it removed approximately 257,000 gallons of fuel on Thursday — this time from its F-76 line that’s diesel fuel for ships.

All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off

After three days of draining, crews removed nearly 600,000 gallons altogether from three pipelines. That leaves them with about 400,000 gallons to go.

Once the lines are empty, the Navy will make repairs in preparation for the defueling of Red Hill’s underground tanks.

This story will be updated.

