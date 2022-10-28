Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

At schools across Hawaii, mom who lost 6-year-old in the Sandy Hook massacre urges kids to ‘choose love’

Scarlett Lewis speaks to Kaelepulu Elementary School students.
Scarlett Lewis speaks to Kaelepulu Elementary School students.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mother who lost her 6-year-old son in the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre is on a mission to visit as many schools, including in Hawaii, as she can.

Jesse Lewis, 19 of his first-grade classmates, and six educators died in the 2012 shooting.

“I came home after the shooting, after Jesse’s murder and I found a message that he had written on our kitchen chalkboard ― three words nurturing, healing, love and I knew that was the solution,” said mother Scarlett Lewis.

Through her nonprofit, Choose Love Movement, she has visited roughly 300 Hawaii schools over seven years.

She’s traveled the world and her programs aim to create safer communities.

Kaelepulu Elementary in Kailua is the first Hawaii school to embrace the movement.

“Choose love means to be kinder to other students, being respectful,” said student Jude Munter Reimann.

Young students going through the program embrace little Jesse’s heroism.

“He stood in front of the person with the gun and and told his friends and his classmates to go run and I’ll try to protect you,” said student Fara Ross.

Lewis has overcome incredible adversity.

Earlier this month, a jury awarded Sandy Hook families almost $1 billion because of the lies spread by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

“I think the settlement highlights the importance of truth,” said Lewis.

Today, she teaches life skills and says everyone plays a part in overcoming school violence and bullying by starting with mental health awareness, acceptance, compassion and love.

“If we address the root cause and provide these essential life skills, we can prevent and reduce the suffering before it starts,” said Lewis.

Lewis says three million people across 120 countries have been touched by her message.

Choose Love Movement programs are offered to schools for free.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
After dodging questions, city confirms several workers at shooting range have elevated lead levels
Tarps, tires, cars, and trash – everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore

Latest News

Be The Match Hawaii campaign with Jason Momoa
Hundreds come out to cheer on Jason Momoa at ‘Be the Match” bone marrow registry event
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 135: Listen if you dare as ghost storyteller Lopaka Kapanui joins ‘the muthas’
Mauna Loa sits with remnants of previous flows dating back to 1903. (Image: USGS)
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
An elaborate skeletal Halloween display greets passers by at a Manoa home.
As trick-or-treaters hit the streets, responsibility for safety is shared with drivers