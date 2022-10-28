Tributes
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared

The USGS has Mauna Loa at a "yellow advisory" ― meaning be prepared. "Orange watch" means start moving.
By Casey Lund
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While seismic activity on Mauna Loa has eased in recent days, scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest volcano shouldn’t put their guards down.

There were about 20 small quakes at the volcano over a 24-hour period ending Thursday morning ― all below magnitude 3. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that the unrest “is most likely being driven by renewed input of magma two to miles” beneath the volcano’s summit. Officials stressed an eruption is not imminent.

On Thursday night, officials held a community meeting in Pahala to underscore the importance of vigilance.

The meeting comes on the heels of a gathering in Ocean View last week, where some residents questioned whether county officials had a good enough plan in the event of an eruption.

People in the Ka’u district are especially at risk as Highway 11 is their only way out. If an eruption were to close that highway, evacuating some 20,000 people who call that area home would be extremely difficult.

The USGS has Mauna Loa at a “yellow advisory” ― meaning be prepared.

USGS is monitoring Mauna Loa closely. Here’s how their color-coded advisory system works

“We would hope if Mauna Loa rocks that we would have ... days so that folks can be evacuated and notified,” said Dr. Andria Ellis, a geophysicist with USGS at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

But Ellis said Mauna Loa’s structure could leave residents far less time to evacuate than they had when Kilauea erupted in 2018. “One of the challenges with Mauna Loa that makes that’s different than Kilauea is the way that it’s structured. It has flanks or sides that are really steep, and that depending on where lava emerges for at the surface, it could travel very quickly into places of residence and we might not have that day or more,” she said.

