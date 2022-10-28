Maui County deputy police chief retires after just 10 months on the job

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Questions are lingering over why Maui County’s deputy police chief is retiring after just 10 months on the job.

Charles Hank III was recruited by Maui Police Chief John Pelletier after they worked together in Las Vegas for years.

MPD did not explain why Hank is retiring.

He will be replaced by Wade Maeda in November, who is being promoted from captain.

Maeda has been with the department for 25 years.

