Land Board repeals Waikiki ‘Blue Card’ requirement for instructors, operators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Land Board has voted to repeal the so-called “Blue Card” requirement for Waikiki’s beachboys — that includes surf instructors, canoe and catamaran operators.

For decades, the Blue Card was given to those qualified in first aid, safety and hospitality. But, the state’s enforcement dropped off.

Testifiers at Thursday’s board meeting said the beach needs regulation and experienced operators.

“Businesses can be created in months,” said Clyde Aikau, surf legend and Waikiki Beachboy. “Waikiki beachboy expertise, which we have, has been going for over 50 years.”

Brian Adam of Moku Hawaii Surf Shop said, “The beach has turned into a bit of a free for all. There’s guys renting surfboards umbrellas doing cash deals.”

The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation now plans to work with operators to develop new regulations.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.