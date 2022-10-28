Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Land Board repeals Waikiki ‘Blue Card’ requirement for instructors, operators

Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Land Board has voted to repeal the so-called “Blue Card” requirement for Waikiki’s beachboys — that includes surf instructors, canoe and catamaran operators.

For decades, the Blue Card was given to those qualified in first aid, safety and hospitality. But, the state’s enforcement dropped off.

Amid liability concerns, state wants to drop licensing program for Waikiki Beach Boys

Testifiers at Thursday’s board meeting said the beach needs regulation and experienced operators.

“Businesses can be created in months,” said Clyde Aikau, surf legend and Waikiki Beachboy. “Waikiki beachboy expertise, which we have, has been going for over 50 years.”

Brian Adam of Moku Hawaii Surf Shop said, “The beach has turned into a bit of a free for all. There’s guys renting surfboards umbrellas doing cash deals.”

The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation now plans to work with operators to develop new regulations.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarps, tires, cars, and trash – everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but nearby communities are being...
USGS is monitoring Mauna Loa closely. Here’s how their color-coded advisory system works
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
View of Mauna Loa from space.
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared

Latest News

MPD Deputy Chief Charles Hank III
Maui County deputy police chief retires after just 10 months on the job
View of Mauna Loa from space.
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 28, 2022)
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers heading in today