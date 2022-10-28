Hundreds flock to Hawaii’s ‘Be The Match’ campaign to see if they could save a life

LAIE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds came out Thursday to BYU Hawaii for a chance to meet Jason Momoa and see if they could potentially save a life.

The Aquaman star was greeted by students and the community at a bone marrow testing site.

It’s part of the “Be The Match” campaign which Momoa is spearheading to get people to come out, swab their cheeks, and see if they have the right blood for Momoa’s friend as well as for others who are searching for their match.

Mamoa’s friend Travais Snyder is battling acute myeloid leukemia. The 42-year-old is in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

Momoa thanked everyone for coming and made a plea to the public to see if they also could be a match.

To find a testing swab location near you, click here.

