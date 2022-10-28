Hawaii soccer ends the 2022 season with loss to UC Irvine on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team closed out their 2022 season on Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to UC Irvine on the road.

The loss knocks the Wahine out of the final spot in the Big West Conference tournament to end their campaign with a 6-6-3 record — seventh place in the BWC.

After getting off to a fast start with an early goal, UH surrendered four unanswered goals to fall to the Anteaters in California.

Senior Eliza Ammendolia was credited for the Wahine’s lone goal — her second of the season.

Not the ending to the season that we wanted, but can’t say enough about the passion and fight this group played with all year long. #SISTAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/LTxzOSgqZH — Hawaii Soccer (@HawaiiWSoccer) October 28, 2022

The ‘Bows were out shot 26-7 throughout the contest, making it the most shot attempts allowed by UH all season.

This was the last match in a UH uniform for nine departing seniors.

