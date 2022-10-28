Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks

“It was all worth the wait."
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:26 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island property owners who lost their homes in the 2018 Kilauea eruption are finally receiving their buyout checks from the county.

Puna resident Kieba Blacklidge is one of them.

“It was all worth the wait,” Blacklidge said. “It was totally worth the wait. I was, I’m still, I can’t even believe it.”

Fissures opened in Blacklidge’s Lanipuna Gardens neighborhood four years ago. She was on a trip in Atlanta, Georgia, at the time to visit her new grandchild.

“I was in disbelief because it was everything I’ve ever worked my entire life for and here I was like 58-years-old and what am I going to do now?” Blacklidge said.

Lava destroyed her home and business — all worth more than $300,000.

Here’s exactly how much lava came out of the ground during the 2018 Kilauea eruption

“Fisher 22 is there now. Fisher 22 is my backyard. And it was, they’re calling it the perfect cone,” she said.

Blacklidge began to rebuild her life with the help of family, friends, and donations. Then last year came word of Hawaii County’s Voluntary Housing Program.

“I probably was one of the first couple of people to apply,” Blacklidge said.

The program allows home and property owners to receive buyouts based on land values before the disaster, up to $230,000.

For those who lost everything in Kilauea’s 2018 eruption, buyout program a chance to rebuild

“We have just over 650 applications for properties of all types. About 300 of them alone are from primary homes,” said County Recovery Officer Douglas Nam Le.

It’s a complex process.

Phase 1 began a year ago and only 45 applicants have received any money so far. The first closing happened in June and there was a second batch in August.

“There’s an understanding that a program like this does take time,” Le said.

“It is not like a regular private market transaction, where if I were to go buy a home for myself, or sell my house. Just to get to a purchase agreement requires hundreds of hours of work from the applicant, but mainly from our staff team.”

The county expects around 115 applicants will make it to the closing table by the end of the year as they streamline the process.

Blacklidge’s patience paid off with a $127,000 check.

She was able to pay back her family and now plans to put the finishing touches on her new home and a new fitness retreat: Body Temple Bootcamp.

“I’m so blessed,” Blacklidge said.

Phase 3 of the program ends on Oct. 31 and there will be no extensions. Anyone who missed the first two phases can still apply in this last round.

“We want to really help everyone who wants to seek this assistance get to the finish line,” Le said.

Contact the county at kilaueabuyout@hawaiicounty.gov or call (808) 961-8996 before the deadline.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards
Tarps, tires, cars, and trash – everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
After dodging questions, city confirms several workers at shooting range have elevated lead levels

Latest News

Oahu’s only public shooting range closed indefinitely as probe into possible lead contamination...
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed as probe into possible lead contamination begins
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
Repairs underway after 8-inch water main break impacts Waipahu High, surrounding homes
On Thursday, there were 305 inmates at MCCC.
3 years after riot, an inside look into what’s changed at Maui Correctional Center