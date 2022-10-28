Freon gas leak triggered evacuations at Costco Warehouse in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A refrigerant gas leak forced the evacuation of the Iwilei Costco Thursday afternoon, said the Honolulu Fire Department.

Three HFD units, including a HAZMAT team responded to the incident just before 2 p.m.

Fire officials said Freon gas was leaking from the store’s compressor room.

Crews addressed the leak by turning off everything in the compressor room and assisted with the ventilation.

The store was reopened an hour later and no one was hurt.

