Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers heading in today

Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect moderate trade winds to continue through Monday.

An upper level low will produce unstable weather conditions with periods of showers through Saturday night for all islands.

The rain will favor windward and mountain areas with some of the stronger showers drifting into leeward areas. Rainfall trends over the region will also increase during the overnight to early morning hours.

Stable conditions will return on Sunday and Monday for the northwest islands with lingering unsettled weather over Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday. Trade winds strengthen into the moderate to breezy range by early next week.

Relatively small, short-period north swells are expected through this weekend, which will maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores.

A small northwest pulse is due on Monday. A moderate south swell will hold over the weekend.

The strengthening trade winds will provide a slight boost in surf along east facing shores early next week.

