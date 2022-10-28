Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Episode 135: Listen if you dare as ghost storyteller Lopaka Kapanui joins ‘the muthas’

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for Halloween, Lopaka Kapanui of “Mysteries of Hawaii” joins the “Muthaship” this week.

Listen to what the master ghost storyteller has to say using his knowledge of Hawaiian folklore and ancient spirits.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
After dodging questions, city confirms several workers at shooting range have elevated lead levels
Tarps, tires, cars, and trash – everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore

Latest News

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 134: A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl
Warrior mom Sherry Chang talks UH football, raising 5 kids, and balancing it all
Episode 133: Warrior mom Sherry Chang talks UH football, raising 5 kids, and balancing it all
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 132: Maui author Trish Michael wants you to ‘find your happy’
Mia Wooden, Priscilla Louie and Pono Wong are eighth graders at SEEQS Charter School.
PODCAST: Meet the young people turning malama aina into a daily routine