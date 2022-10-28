Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

3 years after riot, an inside look into what’s changed at MCCC

On Thursday, there were 305 inmates at MCCC.
On Thursday, there were 305 inmates at MCCC.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three years after a jailhouse riot caused more than $5 million at Maui Community Correctional Center, the media got an inside look at all the changes.

Maj. Manny Labasan is MCCC’s Chief of Security. He says since the riot on March 11, 2019, there have been several changes to improve safety.

“A lot of the chairs, a lot of the tables were used as weapons,” said Maj. Labasan. “So, TV is secured on top, and the tables are all bolted to the ground. It’s for their safety and for our safety.”

Inmates said they rioted over poor living conditions at MCCC.

Several of the same problems at the jail still exist today. For example, there can be up to four inmates living in one cell and phones are constantly needing repairs.

There are currently 305 inmates at MCCC. The facility was built in the 1970s to fit 209 inmates.

Because it is so over capacity and severely understaffed, outside recreation for inmates has been cut until more guards are hired.

“It’s been over a month since we’ve had outside rec. It’s a good way to get these guys outside time so it burns off whatever built up energy they have or frustrations,” said Adult Corrections Officer Isaac de la Nux.

Since the pandemic, they have added video visits. Masks are still required for visitors and staff.

“The family schedules non-contact visits on the weekends, or they can use the GTL video visit,” said Acting Warden Liane Endo.

DPS recently obtained funding to construct a new women’s housing facility on property. However, the long-term goal is to relocate the entire facility because right now it is in the middle of a neighborhood. There is no figure for relocation yet. The first step is a site study to identify possible viable locations. That study could cost approximately $10 million.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
In a neighborhood board meeting on Tuesday night, long-time member, Greg Knudsen passed along...
‘Alarming’: Closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range sparks concerns of lead hazards
Tarps, tires, cars, and trash – everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
Child welfare advocates said the state didn't do enough to protect two young girls from sex...
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 kids from alleged abuse at foster home
After dodging questions, city confirms several workers at shooting range have elevated lead levels

Latest News

Oahu’s only public shooting range closed indefinitely as probe into possible lead contamination...
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed as probe into possible lead contamination begins
Former JROTC instructor sentenced behind bars for child porn
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Sporadic showers will pop up across the state
Koko Head Shooting Range
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed indefinitely as probe into possible lead contamination begins