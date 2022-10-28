3 years after riot, an inside look into what’s changed at MCCC

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three years after a jailhouse riot caused more than $5 million at Maui Community Correctional Center, the media got an inside look at all the changes.

Maj. Manny Labasan is MCCC’s Chief of Security. He says since the riot on March 11, 2019, there have been several changes to improve safety.

“A lot of the chairs, a lot of the tables were used as weapons,” said Maj. Labasan. “So, TV is secured on top, and the tables are all bolted to the ground. It’s for their safety and for our safety.”

Inmates said they rioted over poor living conditions at MCCC.

Several of the same problems at the jail still exist today. For example, there can be up to four inmates living in one cell and phones are constantly needing repairs.

There are currently 305 inmates at MCCC. The facility was built in the 1970s to fit 209 inmates.

Because it is so over capacity and severely understaffed, outside recreation for inmates has been cut until more guards are hired.

“It’s been over a month since we’ve had outside rec. It’s a good way to get these guys outside time so it burns off whatever built up energy they have or frustrations,” said Adult Corrections Officer Isaac de la Nux.

Since the pandemic, they have added video visits. Masks are still required for visitors and staff.

“The family schedules non-contact visits on the weekends, or they can use the GTL video visit,” said Acting Warden Liane Endo.

DPS recently obtained funding to construct a new women’s housing facility on property. However, the long-term goal is to relocate the entire facility because right now it is in the middle of a neighborhood. There is no figure for relocation yet. The first step is a site study to identify possible viable locations. That study could cost approximately $10 million.

